Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.95.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

