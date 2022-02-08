Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend payment by 64.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.03. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HP. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

