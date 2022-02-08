Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Herbalife Nutrition posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 964,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $97,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

