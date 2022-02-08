Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Purchased by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Herc by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Herc by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Herc by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $161.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 2.64. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

