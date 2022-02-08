Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $204.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.58. Hershey has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $206.16. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,129 shares of company stock worth $4,446,066 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after buying an additional 760,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,513,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,744,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.