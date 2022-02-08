Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $207.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.79.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $204.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.58. Hershey has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $206.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,446,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hershey by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,435,000 after buying an additional 50,115 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 9.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

