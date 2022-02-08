Hertz Network (HTZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $494,276.94

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $494,276.94 and $102,765.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.96 or 0.07076591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,407.18 or 0.99960672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00052270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00055292 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

