HighTower Advisors LLC Has $11.38 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,151,000 after acquiring an additional 280,506 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

