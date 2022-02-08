HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 33,226 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,226 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

BIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

