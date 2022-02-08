HighVista Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRDF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 89,859 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRDF shares. William Blair started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $134.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

