HighVista Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 11,972 Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 26.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 101.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 132,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 39,244 shares of company stock valued at $122,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.