HighVista Strategies LLC Increases Stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,671 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $416.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. As a group, analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

