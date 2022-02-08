Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $46.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,179,987.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth $1,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,708.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 108,273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth $2,841,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

