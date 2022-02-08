Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 130 ($1.76) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 160 ($2.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.38) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 168.40 ($2.28).

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 103.20 ($1.40) on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 236.60 ($3.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 140.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £530.32 million and a P/E ratio of 13.58.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

