Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.900-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.Hologic also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.250-$ EPS.

HOLX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.09. 3,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,250. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23. Hologic has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.45.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.