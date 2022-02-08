Honest (HNST) Market Cap Tops $1.80 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, Honest has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $379,269.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00049246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.19 or 0.07059873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00052361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,195.53 or 0.99489626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

