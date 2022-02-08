Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.76 billion.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $192.48 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $188.03 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

