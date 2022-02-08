Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.76 billion.
NASDAQ:HON opened at $192.48 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $188.03 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.24.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
