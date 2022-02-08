Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DCPH opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $480.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.54. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.