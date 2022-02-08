Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DCPH opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $480.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.54. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $52.42.
About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.
