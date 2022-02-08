Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $182.42 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $152.71 and a one year high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

