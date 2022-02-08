Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.00. The company had a trading volume of 538,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,900. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.77.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $279,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.