HS Management Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HS Management Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,713 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 230,435 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.9% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $136,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $300.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.06. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

