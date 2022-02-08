Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 48,554 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,554 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $36,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

