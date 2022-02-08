Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,530,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 653.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,999,000 after purchasing an additional 385,253 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,545,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,042,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,821,000 after purchasing an additional 267,938 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.30. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

