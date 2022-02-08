Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 156.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,554 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 687,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,624,000 after acquiring an additional 459,974 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 3.60.
Ovintiv Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
