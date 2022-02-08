Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,072 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3,606.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,665,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,332,000 after buying an additional 1,620,354 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,470 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 311.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,279,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 968,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 197.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,314,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 872,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,025,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

