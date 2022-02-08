Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 384.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,726 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

