Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,162 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Noah by 8.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Noah by 27.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 28,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Noah by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 309,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NOAH stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.09. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.35.
A number of analysts have weighed in on NOAH shares. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Noah has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.
Noah Profile
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
