Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,847 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 50.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 66,833 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 18.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 26.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Chewy stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,291.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,834 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

