Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 36,072 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,072 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 55,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 197.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,314,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 872,669 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 311.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,279,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 968,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

