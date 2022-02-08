Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 56,847 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,847 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Chewy by 136.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average of $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,291.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,834 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

