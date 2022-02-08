HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.76) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.22) to GBX 484 ($6.54) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 535 ($7.23) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 520.58 ($7.04).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 560.80 ($7.58) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 561.60 ($7.59). The firm has a market cap of £113.70 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 477.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.05.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($226,847.90).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

