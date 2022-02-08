HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,332,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $773.36.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $478.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.96 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $673.52.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

