Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 67,439 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $14,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IHRT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.03. 2,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 22,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

