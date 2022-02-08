Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.22% of Spring Valley Acquisition worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 311,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,289,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 152,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,044. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $12.27.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

