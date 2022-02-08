Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 458,643 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,643 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 2.53% of Cantaloupe worth $19,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,787,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CTLP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. 38 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $571.29 million, a P/E ratio of -402.50 and a beta of 2.04. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.