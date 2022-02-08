Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 182,300 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 182,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,723,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $81.08. 524,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,779,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $343.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock worth $121,846,158 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

