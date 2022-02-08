Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $140.65 Million Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,822,427 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications makes up 1.9% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.81% of Nuance Communications worth $140,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,393,000 after buying an additional 538,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,254,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,156,000 after purchasing an additional 438,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,184,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,548 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,847,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 100,317 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $5,486,336.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,405,616 shares of company stock worth $77,384,609. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NUAN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.30. 29,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,839,559. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

