Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $9.99 Million in Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,989,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REVEU. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,623,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,012,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Alpine Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.15 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46. Alpine Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $11.21.

