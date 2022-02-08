Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.66% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,897. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

