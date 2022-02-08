Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $31.92 Million Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,620,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,922,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at $19,700,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at $5,193,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at $2,767,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at $1,182,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at $10,244,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pershing Square Tontine stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. 2,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,240. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

