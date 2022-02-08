Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565,797 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 4.50% of Hudson Technologies worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $433,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $159.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Hudson Technologies Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

