Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Down 5%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27. 2,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 515,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Constantino acquired 2,500 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth $822,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth $901,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

