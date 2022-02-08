Humanscape (HUM) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $190.57 million and $29.63 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

