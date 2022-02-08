Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,404. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

