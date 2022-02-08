Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Viveon Health Acquisition comprises 0.2% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Viveon Health Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHAQ. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in Viveon Health Acquisition by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VHAQ stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

