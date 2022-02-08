Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Makes New $791,000 Investment in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Viveon Health Acquisition makes up approximately 0.2% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Viveon Health Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHAQ. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its position in Viveon Health Acquisition by 16.8% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Viveon Health Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VHAQ stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.