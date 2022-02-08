Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Sells 15,200 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 11.0% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $37,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $472,358,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after buying an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $106,729,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

