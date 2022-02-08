Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Takes $146,000 Position in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $756,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 320,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 206,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 631,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 210,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

GAPA opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. G&P Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

