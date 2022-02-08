Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on HYZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
HYZN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. 1,163,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,666. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $17.25.
Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
