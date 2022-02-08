Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.18 million.Ichor also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-1.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of Ichor stock traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 266,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,552. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ichor has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Marc Haugen purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $111,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,720 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 393.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.